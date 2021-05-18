CLINTON — Recipients of the Clinton Human Rights Commission's 2020 and 2021 Human Rights Awards help meet the needs of the city's low-income residents.
Regan Michaelson, executive director of Information, Referral and Assistance Services, and the Gateway Area Community Center were honored with the Human Rights Awards on Monday at Clinton City Hall. The council chamber was filled with people sharing the honor and their thanks with the recipients.
The City of Clinton Human Rights Commission named two award winners this year because COVID restrictions canceled the 2020 award event, said Commission Chairman Steven Wehling.
Michaelson was nominated by the Sisters of St. Francis for treating everyone in the community fairly, said Sister Janice Cebula.
Human rights include economic and social human rights such as housing, healthcare, education and food, Cebula said. "Regan links people in need with appropriate services within the Clinton area and assists those who fall through the cracks," she said.
"But also, Regan has been instrumental in helping the Clinton community meet those basic human rights," Cebula said. "She steps up and takes the lead in coalition building."
Cody Crawford has been involved with Gateway Area Community Center for more than a year, he said Monday. "The things that they do for this community and for the people that they help is just astounding to me," Crawford said.
GACC mentors children, provides events for families, runs a food pantry and helps people with housing needs. "They say no to nobody. They say no to nothing. Everybody's welcome in their doors," Crawford said.
"The love that they give in that community center along with their services is second to none," Crawford said.
"They say you should always surround yourself with people that you hope to be, or you strive to be," said Crawford. "And that's where I'm at with Gateway Area Community Center. I hope to be, and I'm proud to be a part of this community center."
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said he's proud to be the mayor of a city that makes sure the rights of all its citizens are upheld.
"Thank you to the recipients of this year. Thank you to the past recipients and all the work that everybody does. We really, really appreciate it," Maddasion said.
"I would be remiss if I did not give a huge thank you to all of those that serve on the Human Rights Commission and dedicate their time to ensure the city is a place where all freedoms, as Americans and as Iowans, are recognized no matter what your race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or any of the other protected classes are," Maddasion said.
The 2019 Human Rights Award recipient, Randy Meier, presented Michaelson and Landa Rodriguez with certificates confirming the award. The names of the recipients will be added to a plaque that hangs at city hall, Wehling said.
"I'm just a little piece of the puzzle," said Jorge Landa Rodriguez after accepting the award for GACC. He said he was glad his GACC family attended the award event because GACC couldn't do what it does without them.
"They burn a lot of midnight oil," Woodie Ladnier, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Clinton, said of GACC. The staff, volunteers and students "go above and beyond," he said.
"Jorge has a big heart. He has a good vision." Ladnier hopes GACC gets big funding, he said.
The Clinton Human Rights Commission looks into complaints of civil rights violations within the city. Complaint forms are available at City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. The Human Rights Commission can be reached by email at humanrights@cityofclintoniowa.us.
