CLINTON — The Disaster Recovery Coalition of Clinton County, Iowa continues to respond to the immediate and long-term needs of families and individuals impacted by disasters such as the recent windstorm that swept across Clinton County on Monday.
Many individuals and families are still working to recover from COVID-19 and now find themselves with tree and building damage, no power, and spoiled food. Food, shelter, utility, and other assistance are available to those who qualify.
The Coalition accepts donations to the Clinton County Recovery Fund to meet immediate and long-term needs. Those needs may include:
• Post•traumatic stress counseling, relocation assistance and financial assistance for basic needs created by the disaster.
• Infrastructure assistance to organizations impacted by the disaster and hindered in providing necessary aid to disaster victims.
• Augmentation, where appropriate, of emergency services being provided through individual organizations.
Contributions toward these efforts may be mailed to the DRCCC, Box 1681, Clinton, IA 53733-1681 or by going to clintonunitedway.org/drccc
Human service information and services available due to the storm or continued COVID-19 can be found at:
• National Disaster Hotline: dial 211.
• MercyOne Hotline: (563) 244•3539.
• Information, Referral & Assistance Services: 243-5818.
• DeWitt Referral Center: (563) 659-9612.
• United Way of Clinton County, Iowa: 242-1209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.