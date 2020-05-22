CLINTON — During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are looking for ways to stay connected, especially teens who have been inside for the last two months. They use popular apps such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to communicate with their friends.
But, a danger lurks in social media, said Lori Freudenberg, a community outreach director, last week.
Most people think human trafficking is when an adult abducts a person and make them into a sex slave. But traffickers are engaging with youth on social media, Freudenberg said.
Traffickers convince young people to send pictures and videos of themselves performing sexual acts, then use the photos and videos to blackmail the children into a digital version of human trafficking.
Freudenberg gives warning signs parents should look out for.
“Say your kid is gone, and they come home, and they have some new jewelry,” Freudenberg said. “Or they got a new purse, or new clothes, or tattoos [that you didn’t pay for]. All these are signs they are getting money from somewhere.”
Freudenberg said human traffickers lure young people by promising to send them money or buy them things. Often it never happens but is used to start a conversation.
Once the minors expose themselves, they are intimidated to continue participating. The trafficker threatens to expose them or harm their loved ones if they don't.
If this happens, parents should act immediately, Freudenberg said.
“There is a hotline number, 1-888-373-7888, and they can text BE FREE. And all of that goes to an organization called Polaris in Washington D.C. They, in return, reach out to the attorney general, and they reach out to the local police," Freudenberg said.
Parents could also call 911.
Parents should monitor their children's online activities, Freudenberg said, and they should be aware that both boys and girls are trafficked.
“Boys can be just as vulnerable as well,” Freudenberg said. “The average age of a trafficked victim is 13. So, that is so young.”
Sometimes parents and kids think this would never happen to them. They think of human trafficking as a problem that is happenings internationally. But people are becoming victims in their own digital world right here in the Gateway area, Freudenberg said.
"People most times think, oh, human trafficking is happening in some foreign country," Freudenberg said. "But it is happening right here in the United States. It's happening right here in Clinton, right in our own backyard."
Freudenberg said her best advice for parents is to tell teens not to talk to people they do not know. It might sound redundant, but it could save a young person's life.
