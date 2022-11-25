CLINTON – Nearly 700 people gathered together Wednesday in Clinton High School’s Yourd Gym for the Victory Center’s 34th annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet.
“I was elated,” Victory Center founder and Executive Director Pastor Ray Gimenez says. “This was probably the best one out of the 34 years that I can remember.”
More than 160 volunteers were quickly organized by the Victory Center’s Robert Miltenberger and Gimenez’s eldest daughter April Dies.
Corey Ryman, a volunteer at the dessert table, said there was a good turnout for the event.
“It makes you humble,” he said.
Oscar Peralez provided live gospel music and a song of thanks before everyone would enjoy all of the traditional foods associated with the holiday. With 62 pies in total and cupcakes, the meal was prepared by head chefs Ron McKinney and Robert King.
The event was sponsored by nearly 40 local businesses and the monetary donations of about 400 local families, providing the ability to offer free resources that would go beyond just the night of the banquet. Two hundred prizes were distributed, including gifts from the Clinton LumberKings, Pizza Ranch, Homer’s Deli, and Aldi. Gimenez handed out a total of $1,000 in cash prizes, 40 food boxes that each included a turkey, two grocery carts full of goods that went to the bidders who most closely guessed the value of each of the carts, and seven new children’s bicycles.
Gimenez is thankful for such a large community effort that made for a successful event.
“Next year,” Gimenez says, “we’ll do it again.”
