Mezcal 2 in Clinton does not disappoint. Closed for a time due to staffing shortages, they are now open for business. Located in Clinton across the street from Home Depot on Camanche Avenue, this friendly restaurant does not disappoint.

One word: Molcajete. Wowzers!

While there is a large list of options to select, I tried this entrée after I saw my friend Leatha enjoying this delicacy. I usually opt for shrimp tacos but thought I would give this a try. The Molcajete is now a new favorite!

Served inside the traditional Molcajete stone bowl there is an assortment of everything you could think of or want. And didn’t know you needed. From a chili relleno, many other veggies and shrimp, steak and chicken; to all the side add-ons of cheese, guacamole, beans, rice and pico? You will not go hungry after consuming this delicacy!

And for those of you who partake in the adult beverage, the margarita is usually on special. In various, fun flavors, this is a pleasant add to their delicious dishes. This is a fun, family restaurant you are sure to enjoy.

Bon appetit! Or como bien my friends!

Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.

