The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced this week that 2021 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses are now on sale.
The menu of license options includes the popular Outdoor Combo annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55; the Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62; and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license with habitat included for $101.
Also available is the Bonus Line option for $14, which lets resident and nonresident anglers fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.
Upgrade the paper license to a durable hard card with custom art from Iowa artists for only $5.
Download the GoOutdoorsIowa mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and access license information anywhere. Sync hunting and fishing licenses on the app to show in the field.
Residents may download multiple customer licenses to offer one secure digital license document location for families and groups, the DNR said.
Licenses are also available at 700 locations across the state and on the DNR website, www.iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.
Licenses purchased for 2020 expire on Jan. 10.
Hunting seasons will begin closing soon, starting with pheasant, archery turkey and deer seasons and late muzzleloader deer season on Jan. 10, the DNR said.
The staggered goose seasons begin closing in the north zone first, Jan. 9, followed by the south zone, Jan. 16, and the Missouri River zone, Jan. 23.
The season for quail, partridge, ruffed grouse, and squirrels closes Jan. 31. Rabbit season closes Feb. 28.
The furbearer hunting and trapping seasons also close Jan. 31. Fur harvesters can continue trapping beavers until April 15.
The 2021 First Day Hike Challenge is available through the digital State Park Passport. The challenge takes the place of traditional guided hikes due to COVID-19.
With the First Day Hike Challenge, park visitors can check into any of more than 50 participating state parks on the passport from Friday, Jan. 1, through the end of Sunday, Jan. 3. Every check-in will qualify for a drawing for a 2-night stay at a 2-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park. Restrictions will apply.
Visitors can go to as many parks as they wish during the weekend, the DNR said. Every check-in counts as a contest entry. Visitors will find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the “More Info” tab for each park entry on the passport.
For more details on First Day Hikes in Iowa’s State Parks, and to find links to sign up for the Parks Passport, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.
The Iowa DNR reached a milestone goal to plant at least 100,000 trees on state-managed lands in 2020, the DNR said. The tree plantings commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Association of State Foresters, as well as the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks.
Native Iowa trees are being supplied by the State Forest Nursery and planted in Iowa’s four state forests, dozens of wildlife management areas and 23 of its state parks, the DNR said.
The free Go Outdoors Iowa app is available at the App store and Google Play. The Go Outdoors Iowa app allows users to purchase and view hunting and fishing licenses and submit harvest and quota reports, from cell phones.
