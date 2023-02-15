CLIVE — A Clinton woman said luck was on her side after winning a $10,000 lottery prize.
Florence Hurla, 50, won her big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She stopped to pick up a pizza at Casey’s, 1336 Camanche Ave. in Clinton, and spotted the bright red ticket in the store’s lottery dispenser.
“I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll get two of those: Red’s my favorite color,’” she told officials on Friday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “And then they ended up giving me (ticket) No. 3 and No. 4, and four is my favorite number.’”
It was on the latter ticket that she uncovered the game’s 58th prize of $10,000.
“I had to look it over a hundred times,” she said. “I finally checked it with my phone and it said $10,000. I couldn’t believe it!”
Hurla said that after her win, she treated her daughter out for a steak dinner, but hasn’t yet decided what she’ll do with the rest of her winnings.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword game is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30, 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
