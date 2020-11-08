CLINTON — Hy-Vee KidsFit will donate wellness kits to 1,743 students at nine area schools, including Clinton's Whittier Elementary, for KidsFit’s Wellness Week, the corporation said last week.
The program, which promotes health and wellness, begins at Whittier Elementary School when the wellness kits are delivered Monday, Nov. 9.
Whittier Elementary School was selected as one of 50 schools to participate in Hy-Vee KidsFit Wellness Week. Students in kindergarten through fifth grades will compete in daily activities, physical challenges and assignments for the chance to earn prizes throughout the week.
Prizes and dietitian-approved snacks will also be delivered to the school Nov. 9.
