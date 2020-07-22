CLINTON — Hy-Vee stores will hand out more than 3 million masks to customers starting next week.
The company will distribute masks starting Monday to support the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear masks in public. The distribution of masks is part of the company’s initiative, Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.
“We are highly recommending the wearing of masks in our stores,” Hy-Vee Public Relations Director Christina Gayman said. “Which is why we are being proactive in handing out millions of masks to customers across our eight states at no cost.”
Masks are still not required at Hy-Vee stores, Clinton Hy-Vee Store Manager Chad Seely said.
“If you don’t have a mask we will have one for you,” Seely said. “We’re not making anyone wear a mask. We’re just doing what Hy-Vee does best, take care of customers.”
The masks will be distributed to customers not wearing masks as they enter the store, a press release says. Hy-Vee stores will have signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.
Hy-Vee employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The masks will be distributed until the supply runs out. Hy-Vee officials didn’t know how many masks will be available at the Clinton store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.