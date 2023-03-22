CLINTON — Information, Referral & Assistance has been selected to benefit from the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program for March and April.
The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, which launched in October 2019, facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
IRAS was selected to benefit from the program for March and April by store leadership at the Hy-Vee located at 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton. During this benefit period, Information, Referral & Assistance will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Red “My Heart” Bag is purchased at this location, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“We are really excited to have been chosen by our local Hy-Vee,” said Regan Michaelsen, executive director of Information, Referral. “Over the last year, our pantry site served 300% more than last year. Many families are asking for help for the first time.”
Information, Referral & Assistance is a nonprofit based in Clinton. Founded in 1979, IRAS supports low-income families with rent, medications, food and much more. Learn more about Information, Referral & Assistance by visiting www.irasclinton.com. For more information about the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.2givelocal.com.
