CLINTON - The Icicle Bicycle 2022 ride will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26.
The 28-mile ride will begin at Happy Joe's in Clinton and go to Thomson, Illinois. Riders will stop at Casey's for snacks and refreshments and then head back to Clinton where they will enjoy a Little Joe pizza or pasta at Happy Joe's and have a chance to win door prizes.
The registration fee before March 10 is $20; after that date the registration fee is $25. Early registration forms are available at Icicle Bicycle 2022 on Facebook or you may register the day of the event. For more information call or text Mary Rupp at (563) 249-9008 or email maryrupp@mchsi.com. The event is sponsored by the Riverbend Bicycle Club.
