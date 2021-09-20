DIXON, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that an inspection of the Illinois 136 Mississippi River bridge in Fulton, Illinois began Monday, Sept. 20.
The work will require a daily closure of the eastbound lane from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 24. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the nearby U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge, also known as the Gateway Bridge or South Bridge.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 2 updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
