SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Heading into the holiday season, the Illinois Department of Public Health has issued updated guidance for celebrating safely during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, many people held off gathering with family and friends during the holiday season due to the pandemic, IDPH said in a press release last week. This year, the vaccine helps protect against severe illness due to COVID-19, so friends and families can celebrate together more safely, IDPH said.
In addition to getting vaccinated, residents can celebrate more safely if they delay travel until they are fully vaccinated and have received the booster shot if they are eligible for it, the Dept. of Health said.
Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should be tested for coronavirus 1-3 days before and 3-5 days after traveling, IDPH said. People should travel during off-peak times and should avoid crowds.
Driving private vehicles will reduce exposure to COVID-19, the Health Dept. said. If using public transportation, residents should travel during non-peak hours, IDPH said. Masks are required in all areas of mass transit in Illinois.
Indoor gatherings should be kept small, the IDPH said. Seating and gathering areas should allow for physical distancing. Increasing air flow by opening windows or doors can increase safety from COVID during gathering, IDPH said.
Dinner and party hosts should avoid having people congregate, as they sometimes do in kitchens or at buffets. Kitchens, bathrooms and other areas used by guests should be cleaned and sanitized, IDPH said.
Anyone who has COVID-19 should not travel or gather for holiday events during that time, the Dept. of Health said. Anyone who has a fever, cough or other symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID should not attend holiday events.
More information on COVID-19 holiday-season safety can be found on the IDPH website, https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/holiday-season-safety.html.
