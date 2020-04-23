ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the last two days, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced over 3,875 new COVID-19 cases. In that same time frame, the coronavirus has claimed 221 lives in that state.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said he had been looking at the latest data to determine what he would do about his expiring “stay at home,” order. On Thursday at his daily press conference in Chicago, Pritzker announced he is extending his stay at home order until the end of May, but that this order is modified.
“The numbers present us with only one choice,” Pritzker said. “Next week, I intend to sign an extension of our stay-at-home order with some modifications through Saturday, May 30.”
The new order will look different than the present one. Starting May 1, state parks will begin a phased reopening under guidance from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources; fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted.
The governor also said that under his new modified order, greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries can reopen as essential businesses. But it is worth mentioning that the stores must follow social distancing practices. Also, those stores must require both employees and customers to wear face coverings. Animal grooming services will also be able to open.
Pritzker said retail stores not designated as essential businesses and operations may reopen to fulfill telephone and online orders. Customers can pick up outside the store or have their items delivered to them. Also, surgi-centers and hospitals will be allowed to perform certain elective surgeries for nonlife-threatening conditions.
Pritzker said he understands these are challenging times, but he mentioned extending this order while partially allowing some normalcy is the only way to keep people across the state safe. He said he wants everyone to remain patient.
“We are in possibly in the most difficult part in this journey,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now I would. But this is the part where we have to dig in. And, we have to understand that the sacrifices that we made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working.”
Pritzker said things like social distancing helped bend the curve, and he wants to see that continue, among other things. With the new modifications of the stay at home order, Illinoisians will be required to wear a face covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a 6-foot social distance. Additionally, face coverings will be required, not optional, in public indoor spaces, such as stores. Pritzker said wearing them is preventing the spread of disease.
“Face coverings work,” Pritzker said. “And, we need all Illinoisians to do their part here.”
Lastly, the governor said he wants to protect those who are essential workers. Now in his new order, he is requiring essential businesses and manufacturers to provide face coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Also, there will be occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions, such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.
Pritzker said he understands he is requesting a lot from the residents across the state of Illinois, but he said that if people continue to follow his orders there will be brighter days ahead.
“I’m asking you to hold on just a little while longer to make sure that we all see through to the other side of this struggle,” he said.
