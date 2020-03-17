CLINTON — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that a woman in her 60s has become the state's first COVID-19 death.
As of Tuesday evening, Illinois had a total of 160 coronavirus cases, which is 55 new cases overnight, spanning over 15 counties, including nearby Whiteside County.
Pritzker gave his condolences to the family of the Chicago woman who died and says everyone will get through the dark days that still lie ahead.
"We loss an Illinoisan today to COVID-19," Pritzker said at the press conference in Chicago. "There are going to be moments in the next few weeks and months when this burden feels like it is more than we can bear. But we will bear, and we will get through it."
Gov. Pritzker says that over the past weekend, the first resident in a long-term care in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19. After testing at that DuPage County long-term care facility, there are now an additional 21 positive cases, 17 of which are residents and four of them who are staff members. The governor says they are doing everything they can to contain the situation.
"All of the individuals who have tested positive are now isolated," Pritzker said. "(Either) at the facility or at a hospital, and visitors are now restricted."
The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health says the concern is more long-term care facilities like this one could be impacted.
"In addition to the death we are sad to report today, we are also reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them. We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to residents.”
Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, the primary elections still went on in Illinois. Pritzker received a lot of criticism that the polls were still opened on Tuesday, despite the majority of everything else being shutdown from schools to restaurants to parks. The loudest critic was Chicago Board of Elections Chairman Jim Allen, who claims he and his team urged the governor to postpone the elections a week ago in a phone conversation. Allen told reporters in Chicago that the governor denied that request.
Pritzker addressed those who criticized him by saying he does not have the authority to move the election back to May and/or have all votes done by mail, which is what Allen wanted.
"I will not use this moment, this moment, to supersede my constitutional authority," Pritzker said. "I will not. There are people out there today who want to say 'Oh, it's a crisis, bend the rules and overstep your authority.' It is exactly in times like these when the constitutional boundaries of our democracy should be respected."
Elections aside, Pritzker says he has a responsibility to make sure everyone in the state of Illinois is safe. He says that is where his primary focus is around the clock.
"We will get through it," Pritzker said. "We will thrive and celebrate and paint the river green for St. Patrick's Day and have weddings, and parties, and election night rallies again. And for the time being, we will be strong because that's what this moment calls for and that's what I know we are capable of."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.