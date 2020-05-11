CLINTON — Sitting in his home, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker addressed the state about the latest regarding the coronavirus Monday.
Earlier in the day, the governor’s office announced a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and the governor and the rest of his staff would work remotely for the foreseeable future. In addition to the staff member who tested positive, the state announced 1,266 new cases of COVID-19, including 54 additional deaths spanning over 98 counties in Illinois.
Whiteside County, Illinois, has reported 111 confirmed cases and eight COVID-19-related deaths since the outbreak began.
Reporters pressed Pritzker for more details regarding his staff member. They wanted to know if those who cover the governor’s daily briefings at the Thompson Center in Chicago should be concerned that they may have been in contact with the individual. Pritzker assured the press they have nothing to worry about and said the staffer is doing fine, all things considered.
“No, we don’t want to reveal the name of the person who tested positive; that would be a breach of privacy,” Pritzker said on the web-based press conference. “However, they have given us all of their contacts and all of the locations they were in.”
Pritzker mentioned that he does not have regular contact with the person who tested positive, but there is occasion where his team would meet, and he too would be present for those meetings with the staff member in question.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I think we all felt because that person is there every day and interacted with other members of the staff on a regular basis and me on a slightly irregular basis,” Pritzker said, “we wanted to make sure we followed all the rules for social distancing and, in particular, isolating.”
A similar situation happened over the weekend with a staff member at the White House, and the current administration did release that person’s name. Pritzker was asked why he did not want to be as transparent. The governor said the difference is this person that is a part of his staff is not a public person, unlike Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary who tested positive. Pritzker said despite not releasing the person’s name, he reiterated that through contact tracing, all of the person’s contacts were notified.
Pritzker said his staffer is doing fine and was asymptomatic. He mentioned the individual is somewhat anxious after finding out the news of testing positive for the coronavirus; nevertheless, the person is OK.
With the coronavirus being within the governor’s staff, some questioned if the governor’s office will be able to function normally while working remotely. Pritzker reminded the press that many people within his staff were already working from home, and said the state will function normally, per usual.
“The functions of the governor’s office have really been operating well, even with a small group of people working in the Thompson Center or in Springfield,” Pritzker said. “But now that we moved the remaining 20 or so plus people out of the office for isolation, we’ve been in contact all day today making sure we are following all the things we need to follow each day and getting things done.”
Pritzker said he was tested a total of three times last week. He said he was tested as recently as Sunday, and his results came back negative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.