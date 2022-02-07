SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A central Illinois judge has issued a temporary restraining order that prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms, saying Gov. J.B. Pritzker overstepped his legal authority with a mask mandate that has angered many parents and teachers alike.
In a ruling issued Friday in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents and teachers, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow also determined that several more of Pritzker’s emergency orders to combat the spread of COVID-19, including one issued last year that mandates vaccinations for school employees, are “null and void.”
“This court acknowledges the tragic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, not only on this state but throughout the nation and globe,” Grischow wrote in a ruling that affects 146 Illinois school districts, including the public school system in Chicago. “Nonetheless, it is the duty of the Courts to preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the boundaries of the authority granted under the Constitution.”
Local school districts on Monday were coming to grips with the ruling and how to proceed going forward.
River Bend School District in Fulton, Illinois was one of the 146 school districts named in the lawsuit.
River Bend Superintendent Darryl Hogue said Monday his hope is that the state can sort everything out soon so districts will know how to proceed.
“I hope the courts and the state can work through this quickly so schools will have a clear path forward,” he said.
Morrison (Ill.) School District Superintendent Scott Vance penned a letter to parents and guardians that was posted on the district’s website.
“During the period of the public health crisis relating to COVID-19 the District has placed the safety and welfare of students, teachers, and staff at the forefront,” Vance wrote. “We have also endeavored to respect the rule of law and requirements placed on the District by the Governor, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Illinois State Board of Education. This process has not been easy and has taken its toll on our students & their families, as well as our teachers, staff, and community.”
Vance explained the ruling, stating that “unless modified by the Appellate Court, our District will no longer be able to legally enforce the masking, testing, and exclusion requirements. The Court’s Order appears clear that the rules are considered void and invalid.
“We expect our students to arrive at school and remain respectful and compassionate towards each other. We expect teachers, staff, and parents to treat one another with respect and compassion. No matter how each of you feel about this decision, we remain in this all together and are stronger when respectful of each other.”
He asked parents and guardians to continue to voluntarily cooperate with the masking process and “where a reasonable basis exists to keep your student home due to COVID or close contact exposure, that you do so for the health and safety of your fellow community members. Our teachers and staff will continue to do their best to practice social distancing and follow appropriate safety guidelines. All of these steps are designed to help keep our community safe.”
Pritzker had harsh words for the judge’s decision and quickly urged the state’s attorney general’s office to appeal, suggesting the ruling could spark another surge in the virus and force schools to close their doors and revert to online classes.
“The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities — and this may force schools to go remote,” Pritzker said in a statement. “This shows yet again that the mask mandate and school exclusion protocols are essential tools to keep schools open and everyone safe.”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul agreed with Pritzker that the ruling would make it more difficult to protect students and school employees from the virus, and said he would appeal.
“This decision sends the message that all students do not have the same right to safely access schools and classrooms in Illinois, particularly if they have disabilities or other health concerns,” Raoul said in a statement.
The ruling “prioritizes a relatively small group of plaintiffs who refuse to follow widely-accepted science over the rights of other students, faculty and staff to enter schools without the fear of contracting a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 31,000 Illinois residents — or taking that virus home to their loved ones,” he said.
