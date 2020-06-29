clinton courthouse courtroom

CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is set for an Illinois man charged with three counts of sexua l abuse.

Kenneth A. Brown, 20, of Moline, Illinois, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 7. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only.

The Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Brown in the case. Derek G. Jones of the State Public Defender’s Office filed a motion to withdraw, citing temporary overload.

According to a court affidavit, at about 3:10 p.m. Dec. 3, an officer was dispatched to a Clinton residence for the reported sexual assault of a juvenile, who was under 12 years old. The child said he was assaulted by Brown on Dec. 3 in the living room of the residence.

The affidavit says that an officer conducted a recorded interview with Brown at the Clinton Police Department Feb. 27 and that Brown admitted to committing multiple sexual acts with the juvenile.

