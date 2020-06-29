CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is set for an Illinois man charged with three counts of sexua l abuse.
Kenneth A. Brown, 20, of Moline, Illinois, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 7. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only.
The Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Brown in the case. Derek G. Jones of the State Public Defender’s Office filed a motion to withdraw, citing temporary overload.
According to a court affidavit, at about 3:10 p.m. Dec. 3, an officer was dispatched to a Clinton residence for the reported sexual assault of a juvenile, who was under 12 years old. The child said he was assaulted by Brown on Dec. 3 in the living room of the residence.
The affidavit says that an officer conducted a recorded interview with Brown at the Clinton Police Department Feb. 27 and that Brown admitted to committing multiple sexual acts with the juvenile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.