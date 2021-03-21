MORRISON, Ill. — The State of Illinois announced last week that it would expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility April 12 to all Illinoians 16 and older.
The State believes that increased vaccine production and supply, the addition of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine and the increasing number of vaccine providers will allow many of Illinois vulnerable individuals to be vaccinated before April 12 or supported after, said Cory Law, Whiteside County Health Department, in a press release last week.
The Whiteside County Health Department and its hospital partners are still focused on vaccinating people aged 65 and older, and Phase 1a and Phase 1b eligible employees, Law said.
While more than 11 thousand first doses have been administered to Whiteside County residents, allocations have not been quite enough to cover Whiteside’s eligible Phase 1b population, Law said. Whiteside County's Phase 1b population includes around 11,000 individuals 65 and older and a number of frontline essential workers, he said.
Due the size of this group, the Health Department has not yet begin vaccinating individuals with high risk conditions or disabilities who are included as part of Phase 1b plus.
As the April 12 eligibility expansion approaches, WCHD and vaccine partners will continue to focus on reaching the most vulnerable, Law said. As part of this focus, WCHD will be working with partners to offer more open registration for individuals who fall into one of the currently eligible groups.
This vaccine rollout will take time and not all individuals will be able to be vaccinated immediately, Law said.
To stay up to date on vaccine availability, follow local media, Whiteside County Health Department social media and the Whiteside County Health Department’s website, whitesidehealth.org, under COVID Information.
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health toll-free hotline is available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight. The number is 1-833-621-1284.
To search vaccine providers by zipcode, go to https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location.
A list of statewide supported vaccine sites open to all Illinois residents is available at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/statewide-vaccination-locations
