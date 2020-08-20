ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health will hold businesses and organizations accountable if they don't enforce social distancing and mask mandates.
The IDPH amended its Control of Communicable Disease Code this month with emergency provisions for pandemic or epidemic respiratory disease and outlined enforcement procedures against violators of the emergency rules.
"The State Department of Public Health has general supervision of the interests of the health and lives of the people of the State," the Emergency Provisions amendment says. "The Department shall take means it considers necessary to restrict and suppress dangerously contagious or infectious diseases, especially when existing in the epidemic form."
The Health Department claims the authority to delegate to local health departments the power to enforce the rules.
The Illinois Department of Public Health requires that anyone over the age of 2 who is medically able to tolerate it wear a mask or cloth face covering over their noses and mouths when in a public place and unable to maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others. The requirement applies outdoors as well as indoors.
Businesses, services, facilities and organizations open to the public must require employees, customers and anyone else on the premises to wear face coverings when they are unable to maintain at least 6-foot social distancing, the emergency amendment says.
These agencies will be considered in compliance with the rule if they "take reasonable efforts to require patrons and employees to wear a face covering."
Whether retail businesses are considered in compliance will be determined by such actions as posting signage informing customers that face masks are required, providing face masks to customers, giving verbal warnings to customers without face coverings and requesting customers to leave if they are not wearing face coverings, the amendment says.
Schools and day-care centers must require students, employees and anyone else on the premises to wear face coverings except when eating or drinking, when maintaining social distancing outdoors, when playing musical instruments and when wearing a face shield is necessary for instruction and communication.
The Health Department's Code forbids gatherings of more than 50 people or, in smaller buildings, gatherings of 50% or more of the building's maximum occupancy. The rule includes school rooms.
All local boards of health, health authorities and officers, police officers, sheriffs and all other officers and employees of the state are required to enforce the orders issued by IDPH, the emergency amendment says.
Businesses shall be given a written notice of non-compliance and a reasonable opportunity to comply upon first violation of Health Department rules. If the offending business does not comply after the first notice, the enforcing agency may issue a written order to disperse and clear the property.
If the business doesn't comply with the written order, it will be guilty of a misdemeanor, according to Sec. 8.1 of the Department of Public Health Act: "Whoever violates or refuses to obey any rule or regulation of the Department of Public Health shall be deemed guilty of a Class A misdemeanor."
Enforcement rules also apply to schools and day-care facilities.
The Department of Public Health and local health authorities may investigate cases and suspect cases or carriers of COVID-19 in a public or private place for the purposes of verifying the existence of the disease and locating and evaluating contacts and those at risk, the emergency amendment says.
The Department may order the closure of a business or school following the investigation of an outbreak. In the case of a school, the students will shift to remote learning.
Changes to the public health code can be found at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/sites/default/files/COVID19/77-690RG-E20200807.pdf.
The amendment shall be in force for a maximum 150 days from Aug. 7.
