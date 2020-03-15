FULTON, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker may be able to close public and private schools in his state for two weeks, but he hasn't been able to force people to stay home.
At Fulton's Brunch House restaurant Sunday, a large family lunch included five college students who would not be returning to class until the end of March or mid-April due to decisions by their South Dakota and Iowa schools and a student of Unity Christian who will not return to class for two weeks because of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision to close all public and private schools.
Family members declined to give their names, but said the decision to close schools was premature. The virus hasn't arrived in Illinois, and little is known about it.
No one at the table was afraid of contracting the virus themselves, they said.
At the Shell station, a Fulton resident filled her vehicle with gasoline. She'd been sick, she said, and Sunday was her first time outside in a week. She tested negative for influenza but was not tested for coronavirus.
The woman declined to give her name, but said she thought closing the schools was a good idea. "I would like to see involvement from the Federal government." The virus is serious enough that the country needs social containment, she said.
"I think it's something we need to worry about it," the woman said, though she's not afraid of contracting it herself. "I'm being proactive," she said.
At the next gas pump, Kathy McQuistion was exasperated by people's fear of the virus. "More people died from the ... flu," she said. "I think it's ridiculous. People are panicking for nonsense."
The elderly and people with weak immune systems should be cautious, McQuistion said. "The elderly are always at risk of anything contagious." But she's not afraid of the virus for herself.
If closing schools will keep people healthy, Larry Lanning of Fulton is all for it. "If it's going to help, it's a good decision. But who knows."
Going to school online isn't the same as being in class, Lanning said, but if it saves people, it's a good thing.
Lanning isn't afraid of getting the virus. "I've always been pretty healthy." Still, he hopes he doesn't get it. "Nobody want to get it."
In Fulton's Dollar General store, a mother of three children who attend the West Carroll School District said she has mixed feelings about the school closings. "It seems kind of crazy in my opinion," she said.
The woman, who declined to give her name, said she understands being pro-active, but she thinks this is too soon to make a decision to close schools.
While the mom was not afraid of getting coronavirus, her middle-school daughter was. "They're living the hype of the media," the girl's mother said.
An 80-year-old man playing slots at Julie's Video Poker & Slots said he didn't think he could handle the virus if he got it, but he had no intention of staying home. The Camanche resident said he hated to see the schools close, but he didn't dispute that it needed to be done.
The Chicago Tribune reported last week that the state will consider the school closings an “act of God," meaning school staff are expected to be paid during the next two weeks. The governor also waived the requirement that schools be in session for 180 days to receive state funding, meaning no district will lose tax dollars as a result of cancellations.
Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Tribune reported that Pritzker will order all restaurants and bars across the state to be closed to dine-in customers effective end of business Monday through March 30.
