FULTON, Ill. — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker ordered Sunday that all bars and restaurants in the state close until the end of March, and local businesses are bracing for serious financial fallout from the move.
“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Pritzker said. He said residents forced the mandate when they refused to use good judgment and continued to visit bars and congregate in crowds.
The state is working with bars and restaurants to see if they can keep their kitchens safe enough deliver food to people at their homes, curbside and through drive-throughs, The Chicago Tribune reported.
“This is craziness,” said Kelly Stoecker, manager at King Pins Saloon and Dance Hall in Fulton.
“It’s bad. I don’t know how everybody is supposed to pay their payments.” King Pins will probably survive, said Stoecker. “But it’s going to hurt us.”
Stoecker was waiting for a press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday to find out if King Pins can continue to serve food from its drive-up window.
Stoecker said health inspectors told her not to use the drive-up window until their press release Monday afternoon provides clear directives.
King Pins was in the process Monday of preparing food for the freezer. “We’re supposed to have corned beef and cabbage tomorrow,” Stoecker said. “We’ve got all of that. Hopefully we’ll get it all in freezers.”
But not all restaurants have the freezer space, Stoecker said. They’ll have food that won’t keep to the end of two weeks.
Johnnies Tap owner Paula Ensinger is frustrated with the mandated shutdown. The bar has been in her family for 55 years, and this is the first time the business has shut down, she said.
The mandatory closure will greatly affect the business, Ensinger said. “This is our living. This is how we make money. We’re an independent bar owner. How do we pay our employees?”
Ensinger questions whether the closures are needed. “I talk to nurses ... and they shake their heads. They don’t understand where this is coming from.”
Ensinger also works for the school district, she said, and that employment is on hold for two weeks as well.
“It’s frustrating. We’re very frustrated,” Ensinger said. “All we can do is hope it goes quickly.”
At Sunrise Family Restaurant, owner Arzija Zendeli said her husband, Zendel, was talking to banks about their financial future. “I’m confused just like he is,” said Arzija.
The order to close was too sudden, Arzija said. Restaurants didn’t know in advance they’d be closing, so they had no time to prepare. Sunrise could have stopped deliveries of perishable items and used up what it had on hand, she said.
“They should give you choices to be open,” said Arzija.
The restaurant has payments to make. Its employees have families to feed. Arzija heard the State would provide some kind of support, but it won’t be immediate, she said. She wondered what employees are supposed to do until support is available.
Some people have had a hard time sleeping because they have to think about how to handle two weeks without pay, Arzija said. “You have more bills than what’s coming in.”
The crowd size at Sunrise has diminished since the Coronavirus outbreak, Arzija said. Sunday was “kind of weird.” Monday’s crowd wasn’t as large as usual either, Arzija said.
Adim Dzelandini, owner of Brunch House, said he’ll offer drive-through service beginning Tuesday.
“I have a drive-through window, and I’m going to be using it for the next two weeks.” Dzelandini said.
“Usually when people pick it up, they come inside.” But after the governor’s mandate, “I’m going to open up that window.”
The closure will definitely affect Brunch House employees, Dzelandini said. They won’t work as many hours. He’ll probably rotate employees to cover the drive-through.
“The financial impact is going to be pretty big, I think,” Dzeladini said. “Every penny counts, either for me or for the employees.”
Brunch House employs about 10 people, serving breakfast and lunch. “It’s going to affect all of them, because we don’t know what the drive-through is going to bring.”
