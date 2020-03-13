CLINTON — In a ground-breaking decision Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the state is closing all Illinois schools Tuesday and that they will remain closed until March 30.
“I will leave nothing on the table when it comes to protecting our communities,” Pritzker said during a press conference in Chicago. “We’ve seen what happens in places that didn’t move quickly enough.
“We will get through this together.”
This decision will impact more than 2 million students across the Land of Lincoln, including the third largest school district in the nation.
This announcement comes a day after Pritzker announced a ban on all large gatherings of 1,000 people or more until May 1, which has Dutch Days organizers across the Mississippi River in Fulton, Illinois wondering whether that festival will be able to go on as planned May 1 and 2.
While Illinois schools are closing, that is not the case in Iowa.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy took to his blog Friday to update people about the district’s plans moving forward. He says he is following recommendations from Iowa’s Department of Public Health and the Department of Education.
“The Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health are not recommending that any Iowa schools close,” DeLacy wrote on his blog. “If the situation with COVID-19 changes, the recommendations from these groups may change. If and when they do, we will follow their recommendations.”
Flatten the Curve
Further downstream, health officials from both sides of the river in the Quad-Cities came together Friday to talk to the public about the threat of Coronavirus.
As of Friday afternoon, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities or the Gateway area. But health officials warn the virus could be already in the area.
Their goal is to “flatten the curve,” which means slowing down the number of case counts. They say they must follow procedures to ensure the health care system is not overburdened with too many patients at one time, which would lead to them running low on supplies.
“If we can reduce the number of people exposed in these large events and gathering,” Nita Ludwig, Public Health Administrator of Rock Island County Health Department said, “fewer people will become ill all at once. If we can stretch or flatten out the time period, doctors and hospitals can maintain their supplies better to care for those who really need them.”
Ludwig says this method would also result in fewer people becoming ill and people not dying. She says it is already working in China, where the COVID-19 pandemic was first detected. Alongside Ludwing, Scott County’s health department director, Edward Rivers, outlined things people should do to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Rivers called upon local employers to have sick leave policies to allow workers to take time if they feel ill.
“Stay home if you’re sick,” Rivers said. “Please don’t go out and expose others.”
Pritzker also asks that all gatherings of 250 people or more be canceled or postponed and wants all of the major sports teams in Chicago to either cancel their games or play without spectators until May 1. He says all of them agree it was a priority to put the safety of the public above all else.
