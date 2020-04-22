CLINTON — The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across Illinois. On Wednesday, the state announced 2,049 new cases of COVID-19 which is the highest daily surge for Illinois.
Additionally, the deadly virus took 98 more lives across the state. In total, 1,565 people have died from COVID-19, and more than 35,100 cases are spanning 96 of the state’s 102 counties. Whiteside County, Illinois has reported 52 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Three of those patients died.
Now, with exactly one week before Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay at home” order is set to expire, he said he is still looking at data but admits Illinois is not where it needs to be in regard to testing.
“Some states are reopening anyway,” Pritzker said to the media in Chicago. “That’s their choice. I think people might get sick. We’re not there yet. You know we’ve talked a lot about testing. We’re just not there yet.”
It has been well documented that as more people are tested, the quicker the number of cases will rise.
In the Quad-Cities, Rock Island County, Illinois alone saw 21 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 302 cases. The county ranks ninth in the state with the most number of cases. Now, there are 485 confirmed cases in Scott County in Iowa and Rock Island County combined.
As some states are reopening as early as Friday, Pritzker said he is constantly thinking about what is the best decision to make when it comes to safety versus the economy.
“These are things I weigh every day,” Pritzker said. “There’s a mental health cost in addition to the financial cost for everybody. ‘Normal’ is going to look a little different going forward.”
Back in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health is offering coronavirus testing for all employees of long-term care facilities in Tama County because of a rising number of cases in the region, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.
The action followed a surge in cases at the National Beef plant in Tama, where 177 workers tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The eastern Iowa plant resumed production Monday after being closed for two weeks because the virus had spread among its workers.
Reynolds has frequently noted that a large percentage of those who have died from the virus live in long-term care facilities.
“By proactively conducting surveillance testing of long-term care facility employees in the area we do have the opportunity to isolate and identify positive cases early and potentially prevent exposing additional vulnerable residents,” Reynolds said.
Testing is underway, and officials expect more than 200 people to participate.
The Tama County testing came a day after Reynolds announced a $26 million program to dramatically increase testing across the state. That effort includes a social media campaign that encourages people to complete a health assessment at TestIowa.com.
Reynolds said more than 80,000 people had completed the assessment by Wednesday morning.
Those who have symptoms and meet other criteria will qualify for testing at free drive-thru locations. The first of those locations will open Saturday in downtown Des Moines.
There were 107 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa as of Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total since the outbreak began to 3,748. There were seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 90. Clinton County has reported 44 confirmed cases since the outbreak began; Jackson County has reported five. No deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported in Clinton or Jackson counties.
For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
