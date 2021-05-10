FULTON — The Fulton Historical Society received $350,000 in funding Saturday to use towards renovation of the Fidelity Drives building.
Illinois Senator Neil Anderson presented the Fulton Historical Society with a $350,000 grant from the Department of Commercial and Economic Opportunity for renovation of the Fidelity Drives Historic building.
The Fulton City Council voted in December 2018 not to sell the Fidelity Drives Building to the Historical Society, Fulton Historical Society President and City Alderman Barb Mask said. The city voted to demolish the building for $143,800.
“It was a sad day for us,” Mask said. “But this really belongs to the public and the public responded," she said.
"At the next couple council meetings, the chamber was full and people got up and spoke. They were very articulate and then expressed their displeasure at the council decision," said Mask.
"So in April, at our April 8 meeting, the council reversed their decision and they did in fact sell it to the Historical Society."
Senator Anderson visited Fulton in 2017 and looked over the business plan, Mask said. Anderson liked the vision and said he was willing to support the plan and become a sponsor to help with funding.
“Every year, we’d say well we’re not there yet, but he has continued to keep his pledge,“ Mask said. “He renewed that financial support every year as we have worked to reach this day. And it is a great day," she said.
"During some challenging times, it was great encouragement to us that a state senator representing the State of Illinois and our region, ... had the vision to see this asset and have it be part of the community as an economic magnet.
"And his continued support was in inspiration to those of us working on the project. Knowing that you share our belief in the building’s future and our vision for Fulton. So we are grateful," said Mask.
Awarding the grant to the Fulton Historical Society has been a long time coming, Anderson said. The building is a landmark, Anderson said, and the project is important for economic development.
Having the funding to start Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, installing heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and electrical work to get the ball rolling is important to the Historical Society's vision, Anderson said.
”The genealogy classes and the Dutch Days and everything that this beautiful scenery and this beautiful building has to offer,” Anderson said. “We’re going to be able to get that going and finally for once here in Fulton, we’ll finally start to pull some people from Iowa over here, which is what we need in the state of Illinois right now.”
It's no surprise the state of Illinois has had a lot of issues, Anderson said. The state has to grow its way out of it, he said. Investments like this that will get the state there, Anderson said.
Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens recognized and thanked the Fulton Historical Society for its efforts with the project.
“This is not only something that we do with our hands, but this is something that these people have done with their heart,” Ottens said. “They believe in a project and they want to see it through. Our town might be small in some eyes, but we are huge in all of our community volunteers," she said.
"The Fulton Historical Society have been challenged from the beginning. Their tenacity in attaining this building was a feat within itself.”
