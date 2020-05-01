MORRISON, Ill. — The sun peeked through the clouds periodically as the winds created light waves across Lake Carlton.
Pickups, Jeeps and SUVs lined the roadway winding into the parking lots, as people were eager to experience the outdoors.
That was the scene at Morrison-Rockwood State Park in northwestern Illinois on Friday, when portions of the park were reopened as pandemic restrictions begin to be eased in Illinois.
People across Illinois have been sheltering in place since mid-March and, as of Friday, are able to enjoy some of the state parks as long as they abide by social distancing rules.
The park was filled with people from all across the region. Kevin Williams made the drive up from Henry, Illinois, which is just north of Peoria. He said he took the trip to Morrison-Rockwood State Park to do two things: get out of the house and catch some fish.
“It’s nice, and this is the first time we’ve ever been here,” Williams told the Clinton Herald. “And the reason we came here is because it is open. It gives us somewhere to go and get out and enjoy the outdoors and have some fun, instead of sitting in our house all the time.”
As Williams loaded up his pickup truck with fishing rods in tow, he said getting outside made a big difference in his life. He said with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is nice to finally feel like things are starting to get back to normal. And, he said, Lake Carlton is a great place to catch some fish.
As Williams was catching fish, sitting lakeside enjoying the scenery were Thom and Kris Gallardo of Sterling, Illinois. Just like Williams, the Gallardos said they were excited to finally get a chance to venture out and enjoy the outdoors.
“We think it’s a great idea, to open up the parks slowly and let the people come out and feel their freedom again,” Thom said. “(People can) do their fishing in the boat or off the docks. I think it’s a great idea.”
Thom’s wife, Kris, agreed and added that it is very peaceful to finally get to sit along the lake again. She said she thinks it will be a new way of life moving forward, but she said it is good to proceed with caution so things can slowly but surely get back to normal. Despite the stay-at-home order being a little more relaxed in Illinois, Kris said she and her husband are still going to take it easy because they do not want to get sick.
“Well, I think we are in the high risk for our age,” Kris said. “So we’ll be cautious. I made some homemade masks. So we have those, and we are just protecting ourselves and protecting other people.”
With some of the state parks opening back up, some may be confused as to what is different now versus how things were before the pandemic.
Sean Hayden, site superintendent, said things are pretty much the same with a few exceptions.
“Everything is open, with an exception of camping, the shelters, and the playground equipment,” Hayden said. “(We are still) open from sunrise to sunset.”
Hayden mentioned that people must practice social distancing rules while they are at the park, but he said that it should not be hard seeing how vast the park is. He also added that people should check the Illinois DNR website for any new updates regarding state parks across the area.
Black Hawk, Hennepin Canal, and Mississippi Palisades parks are open as well, though some were not on the original list slated to open Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.