STERLING, Ill. — Illinois State Police will conduct special patrols in Whiteside County in November, District 1 Commander Captain Matthew Hodgdon said this weekend.
The ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties, focusing on four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities: Driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding and distracted driving.
ISP will also conduct Roadside Safety Checks in Whiteside County this month. RSCs increase public awareness and enforcement and save lives, ISP said.
The ISP will increase both daytime and nighttime patrols.
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, ISP said. Throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.
RSCs are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road, ISP said.
Speeding is a factor in nearly 35% of fatal crashes, and nearly 50% of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were not using seat belts.
The projects are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.