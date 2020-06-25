PEORIA, Ill. — Marcella Miner of Erie, Illinois graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice while majoring in Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner from Bradley University in May.
Miner was among more than 900 students who received degrees, the University said this week.
Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
