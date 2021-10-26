CHARLOTTE — Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte will host its annual fundraising supper from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The menu will include roast beef, pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, creamed peas and carrots, homemade dressing, salads and desserts. This will be a drive-thru carry-out meal.
Tickets are available at First Central State Bank in Goose Lake. Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 and preschoolers are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.