ALBANY, Ill. — A community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, will be from 3-6 p.m. May 18 at Albany United Methodist Church.
The church is located at 502 First Ave., Albany. To donate, contact Jill Hesse at (563) 212-5068 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 2202 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before March 23 are eligible to give at this drive.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In this area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Genesis Health System, Morrison Community Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Quad Cities, and CGH Medical Center.
