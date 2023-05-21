CLINTON — A golf outing to raise money in memory of a Clinton girl, by financially assisting families impacted by congenital heart disease, is set for June 17.
The Little Red Golf Outing, which will be at Valley Oaks Golf Course, is the first fund-raising event by The Little Red Foundation, a 501©(3) organization created last year by the parents of Aniston Rae Thomas. Aniston was born July 7, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin, with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. She died last July when she was 14 months old.
“Aniston had a complete full head of red hair,” her mother, Alisse, says. “She was such a little baby who was full of smiles. Her dad called her Little Red because it was always so fitting.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a critical congenital birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. As a baby with the syndrome develops during pregnancy, the left side of the heart doesn’t form correctly and cannot pump oxygen-rich blood properly to the rest of the body.
The CDC estimates that about 1,025 babies in the U.S. are born with the syndrome each year. Its causes among most are unknown.
Ninety-one percent of infants affected by the syndrome, as reported by the National Library of Medicine, die within the first 30 days of life.
Aniston spent the first 51 days of her life in the hospital, first at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Her first year of life,” Alisse says, “she had about six open-heart surgeries.”
Aniston was transferred to the Milwaukee campus of Children’s Wisconsin Hospital where she underwent a heart transplant in June 2022.
“It just didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” Alisse says. “We did lose her last July on the 21st.”
The Thomas family, from Clinton, had been traveling back and forth from Wisconsin for months, but the weight of expenses was relieved by the help of LJ’s Healing Hearts, a non-profit organization from Lombard, Illinois, that provides financial and well-being support for families impacted by congenital heart defects.
Similarly, The Little Red Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and provide financial support to families impacted by congenital heart disease.
“We wanted to create a foundation that specifically assists families that are enduring long hospital stays, that are juggling home life and then hospital life,” Alisse says. “We want to be able to assist with mortgages and rent, lodging, mileage reimbursement, because we know firsthand how those days looked, and we understand the stresses that come with trying to financially be secure but then also mentally and physically be present for your child.”
This year, Alisse says, has involved a lot of community outreach and getting the word out about what they want to do with the money raised for the foundation.
“Clinton has been really wonderful about wanting to contribute in many ways,” she says, “whether it be the silent auctions items or just donating gift certificates or gift cards to restaurants.”
Forty–four teams, the maximum allowed at the course, will tee off at 9 a.m. on the day of the golf outing to show their support. The $75 per person or $300 per four-person team tickets include the round of golf, the use of a cart, a provided lunch, plus a raffle and silent auction.
For announcements on other upcoming events, visit https://thelittleredfoundation.com or www.facebook.com/LittleRedFoundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.