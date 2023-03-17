CLINTON — Friends of Diane Dethmann are working to raise enough money to have a bench placed in Clinton Park in her memory to recognize her contributions to the community.
“It means so much to us,” Dethmann’s daughter, Timiri Dethmann, said on behalf of all four of her mother’s children during an interview with the Clinton Herald. “To know that the community cared about her just as much as she cared about her community. For us, it’s a reminder of how selfless she was and how much love she gave.”
Diane Mildred Dethmann was born in Clinton in June 1950. She graduated as salutatorian with Camanche High School’s Class of 1968, then went on to graduate from Clinton Community College in 1999 and with honors from The Franciscan University in 2002.
She worked as a substance abuse counselor until she retired in 2018, and meanwhile volunteered at First United Methodist Church, where she began and ran the food pantry and organized the Harvest Hoorah fall festival’s family-friendly events. At this festival, the new and gently used winter coats and mittens she’d gathered beforehand were given away to anyone who needed them. She also organized the Angel Tree program and put together food boxes for the program’s families.
Diane was a board member and volunteer at the Clinton YWCA, earning their Community Woman of Achievement Award in 2011.
She also served on the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, trained to provide critical support to first responders and immediate assistance to individuals in emergency situations.
Nearly 20 years ago, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. As a result, she developed congestive heart failure as well as interstitial lung disease. These complications were the cause of her death on July 1, 2022.
“She was just a person who deeply cared about everyone,” Shirley Darsidan said, especially those struggling in life. With a dry sense of humor and a fun-loving attitude, Darsidan says, Diane loved everyone she met and was always there to listen. She sought to educate the community about the hardships that people endure and, additionally, bring everyone together.
Darsidan, a longtime friend of Diane’s, came up with the idea of a bench in her memory because she doesn’t feel that she was adequately appreciated for all that she did for their church and in the community, while she herself was ill and struggling as well. The reason for that, she says, is because Diane was humble.
“She did things quietly,” Timiri says. “You didn’t know she was behind a lot of things until later.”
Darsidan and another friend of Diane’s, Sandi Sills, have raised about three-fourths of the amount needed to order the bench and a plaque. Darsidan estimates that another $700 is yet needed and hopes to have the full cost collected within the next couple months so that the bench could be placed in the park and ready for dedication at the Vince Jetter Community Center’s annual Back-To-School event that is tentatively scheduled there in August.
Darsidan says the bench would mean a lot to Diane’s surviving family.
“That lasting memory of their grandma and their mom will be something that they will treasure, and the community will too, I think," she said.
Donations can be made directly to the Diane Dethmann Memorial account at Sterling Federal Bank located at 247 Seventh Ave. South in Clinton or to Shirley Darsidan at 605 Tower Road, Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.