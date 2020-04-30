CLINTON — Clinton Middle School students gathered for their annual fund-raising assembly in March, unaware that they wouldn’t be returning to school for the rest of the year.
On Thursday, in the absence of students, CMS social studies teacher Eric Slocum presented United Way Campaign Chairwoman Julie Witt with a check for $17,250.
“We barely got to do it,” Slocum said Thursday of the assembly. “It was the very last day of school.”
The coronavirus shutdown didn’t come early enough to affect the fundraiser either. “We had four weeks scheduled, and that’s what it was,” Slocum said.
“We’ve been doing Pennies for Patients the last few years,” said Clinton Middle School Principal Dan Boyd. Donations of spare change were given to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for children with blood cancers.
This year the students raised money for the local United Way with its Coins for Clinton campaign. They decided that rather than be a small drop in a big bucket nationally, they’d make a big contribution to local residents.
“This was a big drop for United Way,” said Witt, 2020 campaign chair for United Way of Clinton County. “Kudos to the kids. A tremendous effort.”
As donations have waned on other fronts, UW has experienced shortages. “This makes up a huge gap,” said Witt. “[It’s] very appreciated. Very needed.”
Raising money becomes harder every year for UW, Witt said, and the organizations it supports don’t need less money, they need more.
“Thirteen percent in our county are living below poverty level,” said UW Executive Director Cheryl McCulloh. A lot of people depend on their children having meals at school. With schools closed, families have greater need, she said.
United Way of Clinton County gives money to more than a dozen organizations that provide for residents, such as DeWitt Referral Center, Associate Benevolent Society and the Sawmill Museum, Witt said.
It’s not a handout, Witt said. “These are resources for people to get back on their feet.” The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 shutdowns has increased the need.
A rap battle, civic teacher Dylan Schneeberger’s promise to shave his mustache and social studies teacher Eric Slocum’s vow to cut off his man bun spurred students to raise money, as did the chance to break the previous year’s record of $16,000.
“It’s a big team effort, said Slocum, who oversees the student leadership group and plans school assemblies. “This is the most we’ve ever raised for anything.”
Three years ago the school set a goal of $10,000 and raised $14,500. Last year the goal was $15,000; students raised $16,000.
This year CMS students were determined to raise $16,500. “That would be a record,” Slocum said. “The whole group rallied around it.”
Students had only four weeks to reach the goal, and exceeded it by $750.
It’s a tradition, Boyd said. “They get behind it.”
“Every year we get to a point [where] we have those self doubts,” Slocum said. “We set goals, and we go for them.
“It’s just the best feeling in the world when we get to these assemblies,” Slocum said.
The student leadership group consists of 15-20 students chosen by teachers. They brainstorm to find gimmicks that will motivate students to raise money, Slocum said.
Last year several teachers dressed up and lip-synched music from different decades and seven teachers were slimed with sauces. Another time teachers played — not well — in a band called Five Erics, a Derek and a Dodd, Slocum said.
“You have fun with it. It’s more about the hype, getting people excited about it,” Slocum said.
“When we came for different assemblies and things, it was electric,” said McCulloh.
The $17,250 raised in 2020 came mostly in the form of small donations, said Slocum. The school didn’t ask businesses for money. Students brought in coins and a few dollars at a time.
They had fundraisers, such as bake sales, and each grade and class had competitions. “The teachers really drive it,” Slocum said.
The last couple of years the school has allowed students to buy VIP passes that give them front-row seats, chips and a drink at the assemblies for $10.
The final assembly’s rap battle was energized with a little trash talking, Slocum said. And just when students thought Slocum had won and was going to be able to keep his man bun (“I think they absolutely hated that,” Slocum said), local rapper Random Tanner arrived.
“And he got to annihilate me,” Slocum said. The students loved it. “It was one of the most rewarding days.”
