Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.