CLINTON — The Jim & Mary Winn Education Scholarship is to be awarded for the first time to a Clinton Community College student going into the 2023-2024 school year.
The scholarship, in the amount of $500, will go to a student enrolled in education with an emphasis in music and who is active in sharing their musical talents in the community.
Francie Hill of Clinton, a friend and former First Presbyterian Church choir member under the direction of Mary Winn, established the scholarship two years ago in honor of the couple and their resonating commitments to education, the arts, and the community. It was also done in celebration of Mary’s 100th birthday.
Mary was born in Madison, Wisconsin. She and James Winn, a Mount Vernon, Illinois native, met while attending what was then the Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois. Mary graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music education with a major in cello after having already learned to play piano at a young age from a “retired symphony man from St. Louis.” Jim graduated in 1941 having majored in organ and public school music education. That same year, he joined the military.
In April 1943, Mary and Jim married before he went to serve overseas from 1943 to 1945 as a first lieutenant. He enrolled in Union Theological Seminary in New York City in 1946 and received a master’s degree in sacred music with a major in organ in 1948. He’d later go on to do advanced music studies at the University of Iowa, New College in Oxford, England, and the City University of London in England.
The couple came to Clinton around 1950, where Jim became the organist and choir director at First Presbyterian Church for what would be the next 39 years. He also was organist at First Baptist Church for over 16 years, and taught music for three years in Elvira. He then was elementary vocal music supervisor in Clinton schools for 29 years and retired in 1981.
Mary worked 26 years as music teacher at Jefferson Elementary School and retired in 1984.
After retirement, the couple continued to share their skills and creative talents through volunteer work, with Jim writing computer programs for young students on math, spelling and social studies, and Mary as a volunteer enrichment teacher in three of Clinton’s schools for 33 years.
Mary was a member of the bell choir at First United Methodist Church for 29 years. She sang with, then directed, the Clintones choir from 2007, the year of Jim’s death at 88 years old, until 2015.
Mary, now 101 years old, has lived for the past six years with her granddaughter, Stefanie Womble, in Chandler, Arizona.
Though it’s been a number of years since she last played the cello, Womble still describes her grandmother as a “go-getter” who loves to read and talk on the phone with friends.
She still has such strong bonds with people in the Clinton area, Womble says, noting that every week she writes multiple letters to people back in Clinton who still deeply care about her.
“Clinton is a nice place to be,” Mary says. “It’s a little bit less industrial now than it was when I was there, but still it’s a good hometown.”
Mary says she was a little surprised to learn of the CCC Paul B. Sharar Foundation Jim & Mary Winn Education Scholarship, but is glad it might be affording someone the opportunity to gain an education in music who might not otherwise be able to.
The next deadline to apply for the scholarship is Nov. 1. If interested in donating to the scholarship, contact CCC Assistant to the President and Foundation Director Ann Eisenman at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., or call (563) 244-7040.
