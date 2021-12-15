CAMANCHE — Camanche city attorneys have been authorized by the City Council to work with residents to resolve inconsistent recording on individual abstracts.
The issue came up after the city granted Miles Communications a permit to bury cable on the south side of 21st Street on some city-owned property, City Attorney Braydon Roberts said at a recent City Council meeting. After the work was completed, a property owner contacted the city and said he believed the cable was buried on his property instead of on city property, Roberts said. After the property owner brought in his abstract, another issue was identified, Roberts said. There are conflicting legal descriptions stemming from two property owners granting the city a 20-foot stretch of property south of the section line on 21st Street in 1962, Roberts said.
“Now, there are seven properties to the south there along 21st Street,” Roberts said. “I went through the legal description of every deed for those seven properties along there. What I found is the three western most properties along to the left there, their legal descriptions were all fine. They accounted for the 20 feet of property that the city acquired. And then the eastern most property, the one on the furthest to the right by the highway there. That was also fine. It accounted for the city’s 20 feet as well. It’s the three properties in the middle that have presented some issues.”
The legal description for the land owned by the property owner who initially contacted the city does not account for the 20 feet the city acquired by the 1962 deed, Roberts said. That is likely why the property owner thought the cable was buried on his property rather than on the city’s property, Roberts noted.
There is also an issue with the legal description of two other properties, Roberts said.
“It lists the legal description right up to the section line and then says that legal description is subject to the right of way of the public road over the north 20 feet thereof,” Roberts said. “And the issue with those is with that description, I think there’s a question about who owns the property if you just read that legal description. One interpretation would be that the property owner actually owns that strip and that the city only has an easement over it. And that wouldn’t be correct. The city actually owns that 20 feet.”
Councilman Marty Schnoor questioned whether the city should have looked into this before authorizing digging on the property.
When the city grants a permit for someone to bury something in the right of way, the city does not determine where the right of way is located, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said. It is the responsibility of the group granted the permit to determine where the right of way is located, he said. They have to verify they are digging in the correct location, which Miles Communications did, Kida said.
“Miles Communications and their excavator or the folks who did the bearing of the cable went and verified where the right of way is as far as what the recorder’s office had told them,” Kida said. “And what the recorder’s office had told them is to bury it where they buried it... The city doesn’t go out and survey lots to show people where to put their fence or build how far where they can build their house at or show them where the right of way is. That’s incumbent upon the person making the request of the city to place items in the right of way or dig in the right of way.”
No one previously challenged the city’s ownership of the property, City Attorney Randy Current added. Roberts has done the necessary research to determine the city’s deed was the first deed of record prior to the property owner’s change of title, he added.
The area in question is city right of way owned by the city, Kida said. It is just not recorded on the individual abstracts, he stressed.
Roberts recommended the council authorize the city attorneys to reach out to the property owners and ask that they grant the city a quit claim deed that would solve the issue.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Varner supported the city proceeding with the recommendation of the city attorneys to reach out to the individuals in the area and see if they can get something resolved.
Councilman Dave Bowman believes the city should cover the expenses as a courtesy. It may be more palatable to the property owners if nothing will come out of their pockets, he said.
The council voted 4-0 to approve a motion to proceed with the recommendation of the city attorneys, with the city to cover expenses related to any quit claim deed.
