Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Windy. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.