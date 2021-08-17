CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing two felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of South 14th Street.
Timothy J. Indelicato, 41, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 54, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Bond is set at $25,000, cash or surety.
According to the affidavit, at 3:32 p.m. Aug. 15, an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of South 14th Street for an improper brake light. Indelicato admitted he did not have a valid license and provided the officer with his Iowa identification card, court records state. The officer confirmed Indelicato’s Iowa drivers license status was suspended. Indelicato said he did not have valid insurance for the vehicle. A Clinton Police Department K9 alerted to an odor of narcotics in the vehicle, the court affidavit said.
During a probable cause search of Indelicato, an officer located a glass pipe with white residue fashioned for smoking methamphetamine, court records state. The officer attempted to secure Indelicato in handcuffs. Indelicato tensed up his arms, pulled away from the officer and ran west toward Bluff Elementary School and then north toward South Bluff Boulevard, the affidavit says. The officer pursued Indelicato on foot and gave him numerous commands to stop running; the officer “used the necessary amount of force to make an arrest” and secured Indelicato in handcuffs, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Officers located a bag containing 10.5 grams of a white substance consistent with methamphetamine, the court affidavit said. The bag did not have a tax stamp affixed, according to the affidavit.
