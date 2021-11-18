CLINTON — A Clinton man was granted a deferred judgment and placed on supervised probation for two years on two felony drug charges.
Timothy J. Indelicato, 41, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 54, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. He pleaded guilty to the charges in September.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered judgment be deferred. He placed Indelicato on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court upon the probation officer's recommendation. Indelicato was ordered to maintain employment, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment and abstain from using illegal substances and alcohol as conditions of probation. A $1,000 civil penalty was imposed. A separate $1,025 civil penalty was suspended.
According to the affidavit, at 3:32 p.m. Aug. 15, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of South 14th Street on a vehicle because of an improper brake light. The officer identified that Indelicato, who was the driver, did not have a valid license. Indelicato admitted he did not have a valid license. He provided the officer with his Iowa identification card. The officer checked Indelicato's Iowa driver's license status, which was suspended. Indelicato also admitted he did not have valid insurance for his vehicle.
A Clinton Police Department K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle at the passenger side door seam, the affidavit says. During a probable cause search of Indelicato, an officer located a glass pipe with white residue fashioned for smoking methamphetamine. The officer was eventually able to make an arrest and secure Indelicato in handcuffs.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers found a bag with a substance consistent with methamphetamine inside. The substance weighed 10.5 grams. The bag had no tax stamp affixed. Indelicato admitted the methamphetamine belonged to him, the affidavit says.
