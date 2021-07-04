CLINTON — Tyrell Saelens and a few recent high school gradates were blowing hot air in Riverview Park Sunday.
Saelens, from Hillsdale, Illinois, operates Midwest Activity Productions in DeWitt with his wife. "I married a Clinton gal," said Saelens as he unrolled inflatables Sunday for Clinton's Fourth of July festival. He's now invested in Clinton County and serves on the July 4 committee.
Midwest Activity Productions provides inflatables for many area events, including after-proms and vacation Bible schools, and has traveled north to Minneapolis and south to Kansas City.
"It's a full day," Saelens said.
Saelens' grandfather produced rodeos in the 1960s, he said, so planning large events is in his blood.
On the Midwest Activity payroll Sunday were Seth and Logan Copeland of Albany, Dawson Pilon of Port Byron and Ewan Roisen of Davenport.
"They'll do four hours before and four after," Saelen said. It's hard work on a hot day. Saelens was paying over $20 an hour to his employees, he said, and he provided water and Gatorade for them as the temperature rose into the 80s.
Saelens said he likes to use local youth to help him set up and take down the inflatables. He met the Copelands, Pilon and Roisen at their afterproms, he said.
The inflatables couldn't open until after 2 p.m., Saelens said. Children were impatient for them. Several parents made their way to the area to see when the bouncy houses and slides would be available.
Kenley and Easton Newcomb, of Clinton, waited in the shade near Lubbers Fountain while their mother watched a whiffle ball game. The young children weren't concerned about the game, but talked in length about the inflatables and when they might open.
Pam Walkins walked her grandson Maverick Mulholland across the grounds of Riverview Park to look at the inflatables. Walkins, of Clinton, said she enjoyed visiting with people she hadn't seen in awhile and watching her daughter play in the volleyball tournament.
