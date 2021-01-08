CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has officially approved councilmen David Bowman and Brent Brightman to review city ordinances and make recommendations to the whole council on potential changes.
Brightman and Bowman volunteered to serve on the committee at the Dec. 15 council meeting but the council did not take formal action approving the subcommittee until Tuesday.
Bowman said he and Brightman met between the Dec. 15 council meeting and Tuesday’s council meeting and “put some ideas on paper.” They did not want to present potential ordinance changes to the full council without having a formal vote to approve Bowman and Brightman working to make recommendations to the whole council.
Bowman noted Tuesday’s agenda, which under new business listed creating a subcommittee to review the roles of elected officials. He suggested expanding the committee’s role to look at potential ordinance changes and clearing up any conflicts. He suggested they also look at adding detail where needed.
The council at the Dec. 15 meeting discussed having a third member of the council on the subcommittee. This would require the city to keep minutes and comply with open meeting requirements, City Attorney John Frey said. Frey suggested Brightman and Bowman informally work to review the code for conflicts and then report back to the full council. It would not be a formal establishment of a committee but two members of the council working on that project.
“There’s an argument that if you have a formal committee established that even the formal committee as a formal committee must publish an agenda,” Frey said. “I thought this was more of an informal discussion group maybe that we were going to have two members of the council kind of get together and review the code and then come back to the council and not be a standing committee where they’d have to post agendas and so on.”
Councilman Danny Weller supported the discussion eventually happening with the full council during a work session. Mayor Trevor Willis sees the discussion happening as a work session with the whole council after Bowman and Brightman have items to present. Willis recommended the other three council members reach out to Brightman or Bowman if they have input regarding the city ordinances.
