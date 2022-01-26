CLINTON — The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce presented a Progress Award to Regan Michaelsen of Information Referral & Assistance Services on Wednesday in recognition of the program’s investment in the future of the Clinton area.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony recognized the merger of the Associate Benevolent Society and the Information Referral program. Those in attendance signed the ribbon before Tracy Reynolds, Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, handed the award to Michaelsen.
“It’s something we’re really proud of, something that we worked on for a while,” Michaelsen said. “We appreciate the community support while we were making this transition, and we’re happy to be here for the community.”
Information Referral and the Benevolent Society moved to 219 First St. in mid-October, and Michaelsen is happy with the new location.
“It’s great,” she says. “We’re getting settled in, and we have a lot more space. It’s great for the public, because it’s a one-stop shop instead of going to separate places. So, yeah, it’s working out very well.”
Information Referral & Assistance Services offers a myriad of resources, including help with basic needs, a food pantry, a clothing room, and a furniture room, where all the items have been donated and are free to those in need. The program also offers financial services, such as rent assistance and help with prescription medication costs. The Backpack Buddy program provides weekend food packages to children who’ve been identified by teachers and school counselors.
To contact Information Referral & Assistance Services, call 243-5818. They also have a Facebook page, and may be contacted through their website at irasclinton.com as well.
