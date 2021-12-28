BUTLER COUNTY – Iowa airports will receive at least $24.5 million in federal infrastructure grant funds next year, thanks to a bipartisan infrastructure law passed earlier this year.
The Clinton Municipal Airport is slated to receive $159,000, according to a press release from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
“Aviation plays a crucial role in keeping Iowans connected with each other and with the rest of the nation,” Grassley said in a press release. “We depend on sound airport infrastructure for everything from keeping our crops healthy and abundant to moving people and products about our state. This series of investments into Iowa airports represents one of many real infrastructure projects that will help Iowa stay connected and competitive for years to come.”
The Airport Infrastructure Grants program, established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocates $24,547,901 to Iowa airports of all sizes each year for the next five years. The money can be invested in runway and taxiway projects as well as terminal and airport roadway upgrades.
