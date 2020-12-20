THOMSON, Ill. — A California man serving a prison sentence for assault was found dead Saturday at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson.
About midnight the morning of Dec. 19, prison officials found Patrick Bacon unresponsive and initiated life-saving measures, a press release from the prison said.. Staff requested emergency medical services, and Bacon was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, prison officials said.
Bacon, 36, was sentenced in the Central District of California to a 120-month sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, aiding and abetting and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He entered Thomson prison Oct. 14, according to the press release.
USP Thomson is a high security facility that currently houses 1,387 male offenders. Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
