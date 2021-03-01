THOMSON, Ill. — An inmate died Sunday at the United State Penitentiary Thomson, according to prison officials.
According to a press release, inmate Shay Paniry, 41 was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. Responding staff members secured the area, started life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services. Paniry was treated for life-threatening injuries, but was subsequently pronounced dead by EMS staff.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, according to the prison's press release.
Paniry was a 41-year-old male sentenced in the Central District of California to 17 1/2 years for conspiracy to launder money, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and interfering with commerce. He had been in custody at USP Thomson since Oct. 14, 2020.
USP Thomson is a high-security facility that currently houses 1,345 male offenders.
