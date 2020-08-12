MORRISON, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Aug. 10 death of a Whiteside County Jail inmate.
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office requested Monday that ISP investigate the death of Michael W. Kinison, 50, of Trenton, Kentucky, ISP said in a press release Tuesday. Whiteside County deputies found Kinison unresponsive about 7 p.m. during a routine cell check, ISP said.
Whiteside County deputies and the Morrison Fire Department provided medical assistance to Kinison before he was pronounced dead, according to ISP.
The Whiteside County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Tuesday. No additional information was released.
