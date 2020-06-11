MORRISON, Ill. — An inmate died at Whiteside County Jail Wednesday night, Sheriff John Booker announced Wednesday night.
According to Booker, Whiteside County Correctional Deputies found a male inmate in his 50s unresponsive and not breathing at about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies began CPR and requested an ambulance.
Deputies continued CPR until the Morrison Fire Department and Morrison Ambulance arrived, Booker said. Emergency Personnel continued CPR, but were unable to resuscitate the inmate.
During the medical emergency the Whiteside County Jail was put on lock down and remained so for a short period of time, Booker said. Per protocol, Booker contacted the Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death with the assistance of the Whiteside County Coroner.
The inmate had preexisting medical conditions. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.
The inmate’s name is not being released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.