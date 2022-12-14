CORALVILLE – A prisoner from Clinton County has died at a state facility.
Jessie James Jones, 70, was pronounced dead due to an unexpected medical emergency at 7:02 a.m. Sunday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Foul play is not suspected, according to the IDOC. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Jones had been serving a 25-year maximum term for the crime of second-degree sex abuse from Clinton County. His sentence began May 12, 2011.
