MORRISON, Ill. — The Illinois State Police has released the name of an inmate who died Wednesday at the Whiteside County Jail.
Whiteside County correctional deputies found the inmate, identified as Timothy R. Rippy, 59 of Lyndon, Illinois, unresponsive and not breathing at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies began CPR and requested an ambulance.
Deputies continued CPR until the Morrison Fire Department and Morrison Ambulance arrived, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said. Emergency personnel continued CPR, but were unable to resuscitate the inmate.
During the medical emergency, the Whiteside County Jail was put on lockdown and remained so for a short period of time, Booker said. Per protocol, Booker contacted the Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death, with the assistance of the Whiteside County Coroner.
Rippy had preexisting medical conditions and an autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death, Booker said. The death remains under investigation.
