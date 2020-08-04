CLINTON — One of the challenges of exhibiting artwork outdoors is how to protect it from the elements.
But one of the appealing aspects of exhibiting outdoors is seeing how the artwork evolves when exposed to the elements, artist Terry Rathje said Tuesday.
Rathje erected several pieces of art this week at Bicklehaupt Arboretum in Clinton. The artwork will be displayed through the end of August.
“The pieces that I have, I never really intended that they’d be outdoors,” said Rathje. A couple are made of cedar and will weather well. Others are covered in old signage that has already been changed by wind, rain and sun.
“I’ve been an artist for my whole life,” said Rathje. “I used to do all different kinds of things, like drawing and painting.”
Today his work is mostly sculpture and design.
Rathje graduated from high school in DeWitt, received his undergraduate degree in art from Marycrest International University in Davenport and earned a masters degree in 3-D design from the University of Iowa.
Rathje lives in rural Long Grove on the banks of the Wapsipinicon, he said, and teaches art for Western Illinois University.
Some of the pieces Rathje set up in the arboretum Monday were part of an exhibit called Questionable Architecture with Steve Banks and Monica Correia at the Figge in Art Museum in Davenport in 2013.
Rathje exhibited what he calls nomadic architecture, which explores not only the outside of the piece, but the inside as well.
Deb Monroe, of DeWitt, a friend of Rathje’s, suggested Rathje for this year’s Art in the Arboretum, the artist said.
Rathje had to alter some of his artwork for the outdoor exhibit. “You have to imagine that everything is going to be buffeted by wind, drenched by the rain, burned by the sun,” he said.
“The people are kind of the wild card,” Rathje said, especially at a site that is unsupervised.
Rathje and some friends from the University of Iowa once built a geodesic dome by the Coralville reservoir, the artist said. The sculpture was made of pruned trees tied together with bailing twine.
“It looks like that metal geodesic dome in playgrounds,” Rathje said. People climbed on the artwork, collapsing it. “In a couple of months, it was a pile of rubble.”
Rathe hopes people who visit the arboretum will be less destructive, though much of his art is interactive.
Near the arboretum’s entrance is Environmental Sound Chamber. The piece was designed several years ago as a public art project, but it has evolved and is barely recognizable as what it used to be, Rathje said.
Many of its elements were designed to produce sound as the wind blows. In the absence of breezes, people can go inside the hut and hit the Tibetan singing bowls with a stick.
The outside of the hut is encircled by bicycle bells — originally part of a bush-like conglomeration — that act like prayer wheels in Lhasa. Visitors walk clockwise around the hut as they ring each bell.
Rathje added a roof to the Personal Portable Museum Hut in order to display it outside. Covered in old containers that Rathje scavenged, cut open and flattened, the hut contains shelves that display odds and ends.
Migratory Road was an early construction using recycled signage, said Rathje. Originally the top was a sign that said Do Not Stop “which inspired the piece in the beginning,” he said.
“During the building, the population of certain butterflies swelled, so I was constantly picking them off car grilles all summer long. The connection of the trailer and migration then seemed obvious.”
Rathje turned the cart into a light box and put butterflies inside. Outdoors, the light table doesn’t work, but the butterflies inside can be viewed from the eyepiece on the side.
Even the wood sculptures such as Wormhole in the Apploid and Bulbous Animal were created to give viewers a look at the insides as well as the outsides, Rathje said.
Two pieces that don’t fit that classification are What Seems Like an End May Be a Beginning and Spirula, one of Rathje’s oldest pieces.
Spirula is a foam likeness of a fern in its fiddlehead stage. The sculpture has been outside for years, Rathje said, and has evolved through weathering.
What Seems Like, which rests on a stump in the arboretum, appears to be metal, but is actually plywood, which is easier to form, Rathje said. The piece was supposed to be the skeleton for a sculpture, but Rathje liked it so well he decided not to cover it up. It remains a 3-D likeness of the symbol for infinity.
The Bicklehaupt Arboretum grounds are open from dawn to dusk, said Margo Hansen, the arboretum’s director of programs. Offices, building and restrooms are not open due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The arboretum is located at 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton. Visitors can view Rathje’s artwork there until the end of the month.
