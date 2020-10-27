CLINTON — The intersection of North Third Street and Main Avenue will be re-opened to all traffic Thursday, Oct. 29.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 29, Main Avenue (Iowa 136) will be closed between the driveway to Eagle Heights School and Eighth Street N.W. for storm sewer repairs. The Iowa 136 detour will remain in place for two additional weeks, using 19th Avenue North and Mill Creek Parkway as the detour route.
Contact the Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.
