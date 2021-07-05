The invasion of shadflies has begun. They are like old friends (perhaps unwanted friends) to those of us who live along the Mississippi River. Their emergence from the river depths may cause panic to unsuspecting visitors as swarms fly into people’s mouths, land on their clothes, and crawl into hair and behind eyeglasses.
The emergence of shadflies corresponds to high temperatures and high humidity. Most folks are probably unaware they are an important barometer of a clean and healthy river system because they are sensitive to pollution and are a good biological indicator of water quality. They are scientifically referred to as the mayfly.
Human encounters with the shadfly occur during the mating period that is called the honeymoon swarm. Males hover above the water and dance to attract a mate. Females join the dance and copulation takes place in the air. Females then drop their eggs into the water and they sink to the bottom. The shadfly invasion is over within a couple of weeks and the entire swarm dies within a few days.
Shadfly eggs hatch into nymphs that burrow into the river bottom and breath through gills. The nymphs spend 1-2 years (depending on species) underwater feeding on algae and plankton. They eventually swim to the water surface and climb onto the shoreline where they moult into an adult with wings.
Typically, all of the shadflies in a population mature at once. This is an adaptive survival technique. These large swarms create an awesome but short-lived presence and leave behind mounds of rotting carcasses that wreak of a foul fish stinch to remind us of their river origin.
Shadflies are an important food source in nature. Fish, especially catfish, bass and walleye, eat the nymphs and adults. Birds also eat the adults, especially when they begin to die and are readily available. There are over 600 species of shadflies in North America that live in freshwater systems. They are related to another ancient group of insects, the damselflies and dragonflies.
Shadfly swarms are an annoyance, but they don’t sting, bite or carry disease and don’t have mouth parts because they do not feed during their brief period out of water. The best action to prevent attracting shadflies is to turn off outdoor lights and close curtains to shield indoor lights that may be seen from outside.
Massive swarms of shadflies may temporarily force a shutdown of highway bridges. Emergency crews must then use snow plows to remove the mounds of carcasses that provide a greasy roadway surface and create a hazard, especially for motorcycles.
There is a Mayfly Watch program that tracks the annual emergence of shadfly swarms along the Mississippi River. This information is used by biologists to determine annual fluctuations and abundance. If you are interested in more information about this program, see details at:www.usanpn.org/Campaigns/MayflyWatch.
The short legacy left by the shadfly leaves a memorable impression on many river visitors. It is truly one of the important biological indicators of a healthy river system.
